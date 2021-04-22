Kuhl was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to right shoulder discomfort, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kuhl made his fourth start of the season Sunday and allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six against the Brewers. He was slated to start Sunday's series finale in Minnesota, but manager Derek Shelton said that Sean Poppen, Luis Oviedo and Duane Underwood "provide significant length" out of the bullpen, and they could be candidates to serve as a primary pitcher Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. It's not yet clear when Kuhl will be able to return.