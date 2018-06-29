Kuhl (forearm) was put on the 10-day DL on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl was removed from Tuesday's game after the fourth inning due to right forearm discomfort, which will sideline the right-hander for at least one start. The Pirates have yet to remark on the severity of his injury, so expect an update on his status in the coming days. Either way, he will eligible to return next weekend when the club begins a 10-game homestand prior to the All-Star break. In a corresponding move, Max Moroff was recalled from the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories