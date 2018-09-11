Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Postpones throwing session
Kuhl (forearm) was scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday but scrapped the session after feeling some tightness when throwing on flat ground, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Kuhl has been out since late June with the forearm injury and is simply hoping to see game action again this season, either with the Pirates or in an instructional league. The 26-year-old indicated he didn't aggravate the injury and currently doesn't expect to be examined further. It seems like the Pirates are illustrating caution rather than Kuhl suffering a setback, but he remains without an official timetable for his return.
