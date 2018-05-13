Kuhl didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw 52 of 90 pitches for strikes in recording his second straight quality start and fourth in his last five games. Kuhl's 4.17 ERA doesn't move the needle in shallower fantasy formats, but his 42:16 K:BB through 45.1 innings has made him a useful arm in his second season as a regular member of the Pirates' rotation. The 25-year-old will look for his fifth win of the season Thursday at home against the Padres.