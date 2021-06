Kuhl (2-4) won Thursday's 8-2 game against St. Louis, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in six innings.

For the second straight start, Kuhl went six innings and allowed only one run. His lone run permitted came in the second, but St. Louis never heavily threatened the 28-year-old righty. His ERA has dropped nearly 1.5 runs from 6.52 to 5.05 over the two outings and he'll look to build on the recent success next week in Colorado.