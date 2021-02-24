Kuhl is healthy after dealing with an assortment of injuries during his first season back from Tommy John surgery in 2020, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Kuhl went 2-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 46.1 innings. Subtract the 11-0 loss at Kansas City on Sept. 13-- where Kuhl, bothered by a bleeding blister and cuticle, allowed nine earned runs, four hits and six walks in 2.1 innings-- and his ERA drops to 2.77. The righty's fastball velocity (94.1 mph) dipped slightly in 2020, but he nearly doubled his slider usage (34.9 percent) while relying on his fastball less than ever (43.9 percent) . While Kuhl has a chance to outperform his expected performance, he did benefit from a .235 BABIP -- lower than a .305 career mark.