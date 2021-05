Kuhl (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Royals, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

This news doesn't come as a surprise, with general manager Ben Cherington saying Sunday that he expected Kuhl to take the hill Monday in Kansas City. The Pirates have already optioned pitcher Nick Mears to Triple-A to make a roster spot for Kuhl.