Kuhl (1-2) allowed nine earned runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five across 2.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Royals.

Kuhl was in trouble from the outset of the start, as he walked three batters and threw a wild pitch in the opening frame -- resulting in four earned runs. He was finally chased in the third inning after allowing two additional earned runs while also exiting the game with the bases loaded. After some positive outings to begin the campaign, Kuhl has walked 19 batters across his last 20.1 frames with the result being short and subpar starts. Overall, he has maintained a 5.50 ERA across 34.1 frames this season.