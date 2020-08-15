Kuhl (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six through five innings as he was dealt his first loss of the season in an 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Reds on Friday night.

Kuhl had started off the season as a primary reliever in a tandem with Steven Brault but after both Joe Musgrove (triceps) and Mitch Keller (oblique) hit the IL with injuries, a spot in the rotation opened up for Kuhl to make at least one start. The 28-year-old right-hander had gotten off to a hot start prior to Friday's outing, allowing just two runs through nine innings of work while showcasing an impressive 12.0 K/9. If he recorded a quality start Friday, Kuhl may have been considered a lock to stick in the Pirate rotation for the foreseeable future. Now, he may have to prove to Manager Derek Shelton that he belongs as a starter with a solid outing Wednesday at home against Cleveland.