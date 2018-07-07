Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Seeking second opinion
Kuhl (forearm) will receive a second opinion on his strained right forearm, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kuhl was diagnosed with the forearm strain earlier this week and was said to not require surgery, but will nonetheless seek an additional opinion while still indicating it's a precautionary move. The 25-year-old is currently eligible to come off the disabled list, but his recovery timeline remains obviously muddled.
