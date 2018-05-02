Kuhl (3-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. He struck out three.

Kuhl only allowed four hits Tuesday, but all four of those hits left the ballpark. Wilmer Difo went deep in the third, Bryce Harper ripped a three-run shot in the fifth and Matt Adams slugged a pair of homers. Kuhl had tossed two consecutive quality starts leading up to Tuesday's start but saw his ERA inflate to 5.01 during his rough outing. He'll take on the Brewers in hitter-friendly Miller Park on Sunday.