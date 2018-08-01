Kuhl (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

Since Kuhl landed on the DL in late June, this move guarantees that he will remain sidelined until the end of August, as previously expected. The right-hander has yet to resume throwing after being shut down for four weeks starting July 11. That timeline indicates that he should be able to start a throwing progression next week if his forearm is no longer experiencing any discomfort. In addition, this move clears up a 40-man roster spot for the recently acquired Chris Archer.

