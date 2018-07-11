Kuhl's second opinion on his right forearm/elbow confirmed the team's initial diagnosis and he will be shut down for at least four more weeks, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

If all goes according to plan, Kuhl will start a throwing program following the four-week mark, though this likely implies that he'll be sidelined through the end of August since he'll require at least a few weeks to build his arm back up. Kuhl was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right forearm in late June after exiting a start against the Mets. Look for an update on his status near the end of the month.