Kuhl allowed one run on four hits and four walks across six innings pitched in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

The four walks are definitely a bit concerning for the right-hander, but he was still able to get through six frames while allowing just a solo homer to Yadier Molina. Kuhl will take a strong 2.52 ERA into his Tuesday start against the Cubs.