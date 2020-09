Kuhl allowed two runs on two hits and four walks across three innings against the Reds on Sunday. He struck out five.

Kuhl was limited to just three innings in large part because he issued four free passes. Although the start didn't go as he planned, the right-hander can feel good about the fact that he fanned five and didn't let the tilt get out of hand. He will look to work deeper into the game when he toes the rubber next Sunday in Kansas City.