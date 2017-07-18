Kuhl allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across 5.2 innings in Monday's no-decision against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Kuhl scattered baserunners for much of the night, giving up single runs in the second and fourth innings, and he narrowly missed earning his fourth victory of the season. The right-hander also threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 21 batters, with the seven punchouts representing a new career high. Kuhl, who was able to extend a string of outings in which he has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six turns, will look to continue his solid form Saturday against the Rockies.