Kuhl allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out seven across five innings Saturday against the Reds.

Kuhl's final line was improved from his first start of the season, but he worked his way out of a few jams Saturday night to escape having allowed only two earned runs. He has shown the ability to get strikeouts, but to avoid doing major damage to the ratio stats he'll have to limit his walks and hits allowed. Those are skills he has yet to show at the major-league level, and as a result isn't reliable in most mixed league formats.