Kuhl (1-1) took the loss against Miami on Friday, giving up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits, striking out two and walking one in a 7-2 defeat for Pittsburgh.

Kuhl struck out seven and limited the Reds to two runs in his last start but he's now given up 24 hits through his first 15.2 innings, contributing to an ugly 1.79 WHIP to go along with his 5.74 ERA. Given his inability to keep runners of the bases so far, there are better streaming options out there at this point if you find yourself in need.