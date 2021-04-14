Kuhl allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and seven walks while managing just one strikeout over 3.2 innings as he picked up a no-decision against the Padres on Tuesday.

Kuhl was fortunate that the Pirates' bats came alive in this one as he did not help himself whatsoever with his performance on the mound. The 28-year-old allowed a leadoff home run to Trent Grisham to begin the game and then eventually walked in a second run after the Padres were able to load the bases. Things never really got any better for Kuhl as he walked five more batters over the next 2.2 innings and could've had a lot more damage done against him if the Padres could've taken better advantage of their opportunities with runners in scoring position. Kuhl has struggled with walks in the past, but not nearly as bad as he has to begin the 2021 campaign. He currently owns a 6.75 ERA and an 8:15 K:BB through just 10.2 innings over three starts. He'll look to turn things around in a divisional matchup against the Brewers on Sunday.