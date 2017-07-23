Kuhl (3-7) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Rockies after getting through six innings of work, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning four.

Kuhl was staked with an early lead thanks to an RBI double from Andrew McCutchen in the first, but he served up four hits and a sacrifice fly in the third to give the lead back to Colorado. The right-hander wasn't terrible, as 62 of his 106 offerings crossed the plate, but he was always working with runners on base and ultimately didn't get the run support to overcome that issue. Kuhl will look to improve upon his lofty 4.92 ERA in his next start Friday on the road against the Padres.