Kuhl (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Miami. He also hit one batter.

Kuhl wasn't poor on the mound, as his only big mistake was a Jesus Aguilar solo home run in the second inning. In the sixth, the right-hander yielded an unearned run and a sacrifice fly, and that was enough to take his second loss in as many starts. He's pitched to a 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season. Kuhl lines up for a road start in Milwaukee next weekend.