Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Stuck with tough-luck loss
Kuhl (4-3) allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five through six innings Monday as he took the loss to the Cubs.
Kuhl surrendered just one run in Monday's outing, as he gave up a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo in the second inning. Despite allowing one run in each of his past two starts, Kuhl doesn't have a win to show for it. He sports a 3.94 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 58 strikeouts across 61.2 innings this season.
