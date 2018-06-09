Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Tagged with loss Friday
Kuhl allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings Friday as he took the loss to the Cubs.
Kuhl put together a decent outing, but he didn't get enough run support to pick up the win. He surrendered three runs within the first two innings but managed to keep the Pirates within striking distance until he was lifted in the sixth inning. Kuhl has come across some tough luck over his last three starts, as he's 0-2 despite allowing just six runs across 17.1 innings. His next appearance figures to come Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
