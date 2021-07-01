Kuhl (2-5) was handed the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Kuhl was handed a 2-0 first-inning lead, but the right-hander stumbled in the fourth and fifth innings after beginning the game with three scoreless frames. C.J. Cron wound up being the difference maker as he got to Kuhl for a solo homer in the fourth before adding a sacrifice fly an inning later. Kuhl only threw 82 pitches but wound up exiting after recording just one out in a hectic fifth inning. Kuhl concludes June having allowed 12 earned runs on 20 hits and 12 walks across 25.2 innings. He lines up to make his next start against Atlanta early next week.