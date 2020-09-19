Kuhl (1-3) took the loss during the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings as the Pirates fell 7-2. He struck out six.

The Bucs committed three errors in total in the nightcap, leading to six unearned runs for the pitching staff. Kuhl still delivered a solid effort after blister issues cut short his last start, throwing 53 of 87 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 39:25 K:BB through 39.1 innings into his final outing of the season Thursday, at home against the Cubs.