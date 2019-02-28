Kuhl (elbow) has been playing catch from 75 feet this week, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kuhl is still in the early stages of his throwing program as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in September. The Pirates have already ruled him out for 2019, but he could enter spring training next season with few restrictions, if any.

