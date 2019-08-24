Kuhl (elbow) threw a bullpen session on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl continued his work back from Tommy John surgery and threw a 25-pitch bullpen session before Friday's game in Pittsburgh. He threw only fastballs and changeups but reported feeling good after the session. The next step in his progress will include a 30-pitch session in which he will also mix in his slider. While Kuhl will not pitch until the 2020 season, he may be a candidate for the rotation.

