Kuhl (forearm) played catch from around 50 feet prior to Saturday's game against the Cubs, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kuhl has now thrown on back-to-back days, which is good news for Pittsburgh. He's been on the disabled list with a forearm strain since June 29, and although the timetable for his return is still a bit murky, the Pirates are optimistic he could return prior to the conclusion of the 2018 campaign. The next step for Kuhl figures to be throwing off a mound.