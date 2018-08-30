Kuhl (forearm) threw off the slope of the mound Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This marks the first time Kuhl has been able to throw off a mound since landing on the DL with a forearm strain at the end of June. The next step for Kuhl will be completing multiple bullpen sessions, followed by tossing live batting practice and pitching in simulated games before being deemed ready to rejoin the big club. With all those hurdles still to clear and just over a month to go in the season, Kuhl isn't a safe bet to pitch for the Pirates again in 2018.