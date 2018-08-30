Kuhl (forearm) threw off a mound Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This marks the first time Kuhl was able to throw off a mound since landing on the DL with a forearm strain at the end of June. He still needs to build back up through bullpen sessions, live batting practice and simulated games before being cleared to rejoin the big club, leaving his possible timetable for a return muddled.

