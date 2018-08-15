Kuhl (forearm) will begin a throwing program during the Pirates' upcoming homestand, which begins Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl hit the disabled list in late June with a forearm strain and has remained shut down since then. The club believes he'll be able to get back up to speed in time to throw meaningful innings in September, but he'll have to progress smoothly without any setbacks for that to be a possibility.

