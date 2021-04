Kuhl didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Cubs. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks while fanning two across three innings.

Kuhl had a short leash in the season opener and was far from effective on the mound. He was aided by a stellar job from the Pirates' bullpen, however, as six relievers combined to allow just one run across six frames. Kuhl's next start is scheduled for April 7 at Cincinnati.