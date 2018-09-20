Kuhl underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This is a tough break for Kuhl, who opted for surgery after suffering a setback earlier in the month. The typical recovery timeline takes around 14-to-16 months, meaning the right-hander will be sidelined through the 2019 season. Kuhl posted a 4.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 81:33 K:BB across 16 starts (85 innings) prior to suffering the injury.

