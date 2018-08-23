Kuhl (forearm) has advanced to throwing from up to 90 feet off flat ground, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl will likely extend his throwing distance a little more over the next week before perhaps gaining clearance to pitch off a mound. The Pirates remain hopeful that Kuhl will be able to pitch again this season, though an official timeline for a potential return from the 60-day disabled list probably won't be established until he begins a rehab assignment.