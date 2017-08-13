Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Walks five in loss to Blue Jays
Kuhl (5-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and five walks over five innings during Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out six and was saddled with the loss.
All of the damage against Kuhl occurred in the opening frame Sunday, as the Blue Jays sent nine batters to the plate and tallied five runs, highlighted by a two-run shot off the bat of Josh Donaldson and a two-run double by Ryan Goins. Kuhl only threw 55 of his 96 pitches for strikes and has now walked five or more batters in three starts this season. He will carry a 4.64 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start against the hot-hitting Cardinals on Saturday.
