Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Walks five in no-decision
Kuhl gave up two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Things could have been a lot worse for Kuhl given that he allowed 11 baserunners. He has been inconsistent throughout the season, but at least Kuhl has been able to avoid any real disasters since his nine-run implosion way back on April 24. Assuming the Pirates keep all of their starters on schedule and don't skip anyone, Kuhl will face the first-place Cubs in his next two starts.
