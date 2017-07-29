Kuhl gave up two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Friday.

The 24-year-old failed to capitalize on a favorable road matchup and remains with a mere three wins in 21 starts this season. Kuhl finishes the month of July with a 3.27 ERA over 33 innings, but he managed quality starts in just two of his six turns this month, and his 25:16 K:BB during that span doesn't provide much reason for optimism moving forward.