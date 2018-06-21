Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Wednesday's start postponed
Kuhl's scheduled start against the Brewers has been postponed due to inclement weather, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
There has been no make-up date announced at this point in time. The Pirates will announce the plan for their rotation in the coming hours but it seems likely that they will just push Kuhl back a day to face Arizona on Thursday.
