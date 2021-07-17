Kuhl (3-5) allowed an unearned run on two hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings, earning the win over the Mets on Friday.

Kuhl hadn't allowed five or more walks since April 13 when he issued seven free passes. Despite the lack of control, the right-hander limited the opposition to one run or fewer for the fourth time in his last five starts. He's posted a 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 45:33 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season. Kuhl's next start is expected to be in San Francisco next week if Pittsburgh deploys a six-man rotation out of the All-Star break.