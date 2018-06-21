Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Will pitch Thursday
Kuhl will toe the rubber against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Kuhl won't be skipped in the rotation as manager Clint Hurdle elected to push everyone else back a day following Wednesday's postponement. Over 14 starts this year, Kuhl has logged a 3.76 ERA and 75:30 K:BB across 79 innings.
