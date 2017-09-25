Kuhl will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle dropped Kuhl from the rotation last week in order to clear spots for Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams, but the right-hander will get one final opportunity to start before the season draws to a close. Kuhl's 4.31 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 152.1 innings this season aren't anything special, but he's trimmed his ERA to 3.49 since the All-Star break while using his mid-90s fastball to generate more than a strikeout per inning. Walking batters remains an issue for Kuhl, but if he's able to make some slight mechanical adjustments over the winter and spring, he could be an intriguing sleeper in deep-league drafts based on his strikeout potential alone.