Kuhl (1-0) allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings but still picked up the win Sunday against Detroit in the second leg of a doubleheader.

The key to Kuhl's ability to keep the floodgates from bursting and keep the Pirates in the game was his control. Kuhl didn't allow a single walk, which turned out to be the saving grace to an otherwise mediocre appearance. Kuhl was terrible in spring (10.06 ERA, 2.06 WHIP over 17 innings), so Sunday was at least a step in the right direction.