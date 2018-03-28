Kuhl gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while retiring only two batters Tuesday.

His composite spring numbers -- 10.06 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 14:9 K:BB in 17 innings -- don't inspire confidence heading into 2018. Kuhl walked 72 batters in 157.1 innings last season and his control will likely determine his success. The hard-throwing righty is set to pitch the third game of the season in Detroit. While his rotation spot remains secure for now, the team does have several options in case he falters.