site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-chase-de-jong-activated-from-injured-list-871970 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Activated from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
De Jong was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Pirates on Friday.
De Jong has been out of commission for the last three weeks with a back injury but is ready to go after three scoreless rehab appearances. He'll be used in middle relief.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read