De Jong (knee) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
De Jong wound up missing only one more day than the minimum 15 days he was required to sit out, and he will be available moving forward. De Jong is having easily the best season of his career, posting a 2.06 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 35.0 innings over 21 appearances out of Pittsburgh's bullpen.
