Pirates' Chase De Jong: Beginning rehab assignment
De Jong (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
That should put him on track to return to the Pirates' bullpen by early next week. De Jong was placed on the injured list April 13 with a lumbar spine muscle strain.
