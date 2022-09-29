De Jong allowed three earned runs on four hits to blow the save Wednesday against the Reds.

De Jong entered the game with a three-run lead, but he served up back-to-back homers to blow the save chance. He's been effective for long stretches of the season but has a 5.27 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 13.2 innings in September. He isn't likely to see save additional save chances with David Bednar back from the injured list.