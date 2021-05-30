De Jong was seen throwing prior to the game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, indicating that he could be called up to start Sunday against the Rockies, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates have not announced a starter for Sunday's matchup. Given that De Jong was in Pittsburgh on Saturday, it seems fair to reason that the Pirates are at least considering him as an option to take the mound. The right hander last pitched in the majors in 2020 with the Astros, allowing 12 earned runs across 7.1 innings.