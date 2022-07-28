Pirates director of sports medicine said Thursday that De Jong (knee) could return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

De Jong landed on the injured list with left knee tendinitis July 17 but is slated to throw live BP in the coming days. Assuming he feels good after facing hitters, the Pirates hope that the right-hander will be able to return to action early next week.