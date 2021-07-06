De Jong (1-3) picked up the win in Monday's 11-1 rout of Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Pirates had scored only eight runs in total over the last four games De Jong started, but this time they gave him more than enough run support to get into the win column. The right-hander threw 92 pitches (54 strikes) before exiting, and he has yet to pitch more than five innings in any of his seven trips to the mound. De Jong sports a 5.08 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB through 33.2 innings, and he's lined up to get one more start before the All-Star break, on the road against the Mets this weekend.